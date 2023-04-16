Leonard Marvin Maar was born on February 6, 1933, in Waterloo, the son of John and Daisy (Detrick) Maar. Leonard graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1951. He then served his country in the United States Army until his honorable discharge in 1954. On September 12, 1953, Leonard was united in marriage to Charmaine Morgan. He worked at Rath Packing for 40 years until it closed and was a member of the Local P46 Meat Cutters Union. Leonard then worked for Cedar Falls Public Schools, earning the Friend of Iowa TASH Award for providing integrated work study opportunities for persons with severe disabilities. He enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, boating, fishing, pheasant hunting, golfing, and most importantly, spending time with his family. Leonard died at the age of 90 on April 13, 2023, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Irvin and Kenneth Jacobson. Leonard is survived by his wife, Charmaine, of Waterloo; 3 children, Dawn (Scott) Miller of Lansing, David (Chris) Maar of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Dennis Maar of Waterloo; 8 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. The funeral service will be private with military rites conducted.