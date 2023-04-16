March 22, 1962-April 9, 2023

WATERLOO-Leonard “Lenny” James Wilson, 61, formerly of Waterloo passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 9, 2023 from complications following a heart attack.

Lenny, along with his twin sister Linda, was born March 22, 1962 to Robert and Shirley Wilson in Waterloo, IA. Lenny graduated from Columbus High School in 1980 and from there attended the University of Northern Iowa.

He was an avid runner and an accomplished ballet dancer. He went on to perform in several ballets. Lenny loved to sing, and he also taught himself how to play the guitar and the bongos. He always impressed his family and friends with his musical talents and wonderful singing voice.

He is survived by his mother; 5 sisters, his twin Linda (Steve) Bearbower of Waterloo, Victoria Vollenweider of Shawnee, KS, Teresa (Terrance) McDonald of Iowa City, Cecilia Wilson of Black Hawk, CO, Rosemary (Robert) Deutsch of Waterloo; 6 brothers, Gregory (Mary) Wilson of Greenville, NC, Stephen Wilson, Christopher (Sue) Wilson, Jeffrey (Toni) Wilson, Dennis (Jennifer) Wilson all of Waterloo, Francis (Toni) Wilson of Urbandale; and 28 nieces and nephews, even more great-nieces and great-nephews and a great-great niece and 2 great-great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, sister Diane, brother-in-law Rick Vollenweider, and nephew Jonnie Deutsch.

Private family services will be held at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

