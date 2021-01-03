June 23, 1931-December 25, 2020

GRUNDY CENTER – Leonard “Lenny” G. Miller Jr., 89, passed away Friday, Dec. 25th at Grundy Care Center.

He was born June 23, 1931 in Cedar Falls, son of Leonard Orr and (Iva) Cosette “Cosy” Law Miller. He married Elizabeth “Betty” Burk on February 12, 1956, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo, IA.

Leonard worked at John Deere & Co. in Waterloo as a machinist for 30 years, retiring in 1990.

Survived by: two sons: L. Scott (Dawn) of Colorado and Martin (Karen) of Cedar Falls; three daughters: Ramona Miller of Las Vegas, NV, Lauri Miller of Cedar Falls, and Cosette “Cosy” Miller of Las Vegas, NV; four grandchildren: Joshua (Jen) Miller of Lakewood, CO, Joseph

Miller of New York, NY, Misty (Kevin) Massaro of Aurora, CO, Rachel Lilly, of Las Vegas, NV; three step grandchildren: Christie (Justin) Damms, Nathan Rice, and Tyler (Brooke) Rice, all of Cedar Falls; and fourteen great-grandchildren: Kaleb Massaro and Kaison Massaro of