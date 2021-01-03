June 23, 1931-December 25, 2020
GRUNDY CENTER – Leonard “Lenny” G. Miller Jr., 89, passed away Friday, Dec. 25th at Grundy Care Center.
He was born June 23, 1931 in Cedar Falls, son of Leonard Orr and (Iva) Cosette “Cosy” Law Miller. He married Elizabeth “Betty” Burk on February 12, 1956, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo, IA.
Leonard worked at John Deere & Co. in Waterloo as a machinist for 30 years, retiring in 1990.
Survived by: two sons: L. Scott (Dawn) of Colorado and Martin (Karen) of Cedar Falls; three daughters: Ramona Miller of Las Vegas, NV, Lauri Miller of Cedar Falls, and Cosette “Cosy” Miller of Las Vegas, NV; four grandchildren: Joshua (Jen) Miller of Lakewood, CO, Joseph
Miller of New York, NY, Misty (Kevin) Massaro of Aurora, CO, Rachel Lilly, of Las Vegas, NV; three step grandchildren: Christie (Justin) Damms, Nathan Rice, and Tyler (Brooke) Rice, all of Cedar Falls; and fourteen great-grandchildren: Kaleb Massaro and Kaison Massaro of
Aurora, CO, Danica Damms, Sylar Damms, Taden Damms, and Maraya Damms all of Cedar Falls, Collin Rice of Cedar Falls, Ava Rice, Myka Rice, Ella Rice, Noah Rice, Aleya Rice, Makenna Rice and Erza Rice all of Cedar Falls; a sister: Delores Leitner of Cheney, WA; brother-in-law Kenneth French, of Waterloo and sister-in-law Genevieve Miller of Waterloo
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; three brothers: James, Raymond, and Douglas; and four sisters: Margaret Cross, Aleda Hart, Alice French and Shirley Burbridge
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later. date with internment at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family at Richardson Funeral Home Cedar Falls.
