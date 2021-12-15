February 28, 1938-December 12, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Leonard “John” High, 83 of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died at Deery Suites Western Home Communities on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was born on February 28, 1938, in Austinville, son of Eldon and Hattie Bartlett High. He married Betty J. McDowell on May 27, 1956, at First Presbyterian Church in Ackley, Iowa.

John worked at John Deere as a machine operator for 35 years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed taking the family camping all over the Midwest. John belonged to the We-Can-Do Camping Club and was instrumental in building all the campsites at Hickory Hills Park. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping in Iowa and other states, loved his vegetable garden and canning. Loved to travel with the Boys Club Wrestling Program.

He is survived by his daughter in law, Sonia High of Shell Rock; son, Randy (Tammy) High of Waterloo; daughter, Dawn Larson of Spokane, Washington; son, Danny High of Jesup, Iowa; son, Kevin (Pam) High of Webster City, Iowa; son, Dennis (Jean) Kinard of Cedar Falls, Iowa; 18 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; Sister: Ruth Veres, Waterloo. Brother, Joe (Audrey) High, Williams. and 19 foster children.

John is preceded in death by his wife, and son, Lenny High.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 Thursday December 16, 2021 at Hope City Church, 118 High St. Waterloo. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00pm Wednesday at Locke at 4th St.

Memorials are directed to the family

