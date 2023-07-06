August 1, 1930-June 27, 2023

Leonard was born on August 1, 1930, to Leonard Edward Hare and Mae Viola (Sengleman) Hare in Battle Creek, Iowa. He graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1948 and served in the army from 1951 to 1953, stationed at Camp Carson, Colorado. Following military service, he worked in construction and then moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa, in 1954 to attend Iowa State Teachers College, supported by the GI bill and working nights at the A&P grocery store. While in college, he met Dorothy Mae Foelske at the Electric Park Ballroom in Waterloo where they found a common interest in accounting. Leonard and Dorothy married on August 9, 1957, at the Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Denver, Iowa, followed by a short honeymoon at Clear Lake. Leonard also graduated from college in 1957 with a degree in business education and went to work as an accountant at Carney, Alexander, Marold, and Co., LLP.

In 1959, Leonard and Dorothy built a house on Longview Drive in Waterloo where, except for a short stint in Champaign, Illinois, (1985—1987) they lived for the next 55 years. Leonard and Dorothy’s daughter, Denise, was born in 1960 followed by son Brian in 1964. Passing the CPA exam, Leonard became a member of the Iowa Society of Certified Public Accountants on February 15, 1964, and then joined Clay Equipment Corporation, where he worked as controller and treasurer for many years. His responsibilities included overseeing the hand counting of company assets during annual “inventory.” After briefly working at Zeidler’s Inc. (in Waterloo) and C.S. Johnson Co. (in Champaign, Illinois) in the 1980s, Leonard returned to Clay Equipment as president and chief executive officer. In that role, he coordinated the purchase of Clay Equipment by Top Air Manufacturing in 1995. He retired in 1997.

Leonard was active in the community, including the PTA (Cedar Heights Elementary School), the Cub Scouts, the Boy Scouts, and Cedar Heights Community United Presbyterian Church (where he was ordained as an elder in 1969). He volunteered to answer phones for KUNI/KHKE during pledge week. He enjoyed camping, staying in the cabins, hiking, cooking breakfast at the auditorium and trout fishing (with Brian) at Backbone State Park.

Leonard was a loving and patient husband, father, and grandfather. He could do long arithmetic problems in his head, even while driving, maybe explaining his decision to become an accountant. During retirement, Leonard kept his yard and flower beds in immaculate condition and he and Dorothy spent time in Portland, Oregon with their daughter Denise and granddaughter Corinne. They moved to Portland in 2014.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Hare, children Denise Hare and Brian Hare (Julie Nardone), and grandchildren Corinne Hare and Kai Hare.

Memorial donations in Leonard’s name may be made to

Iowa Public Radio https://tinyurl.com/iowa-public-radio

Hartman Reserve Nature Center https://www.hartmanreserve.org/donate.html

Or to another organization of the donor’s choosing.

Cards or letters may be sent to 2536 SE 33rd Pl., Portland, OR 97202.