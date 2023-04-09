November 4, 1923-April 6, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Leonard Emil Bauer, 99, of Cedar Falls, passed away at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center on Thursday, April 6, 2023. He was born November 4, 1923, in Cedar Falls, son of Emil and Julia (Schaffenburg) Bauer. Leonard graduated from Cedar Falls High School and honorably served in the U.S. Army during WW II. He married Mary Gutknecht at Zion Lutheran Church in Hudson on August 3, 1947. Leonard owned and operated both the Janesville Locker and the Benson Locker for 35 years, retiring in 2003.

Leonard was preceded in death by his wife and parents; siblings: Gerald (Allene) Bauer, William (Thelma) Gutknecht, Wesley (Bernice) Hesse and a brother in infancy; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Mike Lingle and daughter-in-law, Jody Bauer.

He is survived by three sons, Jim (Linda) Bauer, Keith Bauer, and Stan (Bonnie) Bauer; two daughters, Karen (Dale) Webb and Marlys (Dan) Surratt; 15 grandchildren and 50 great grandchildren.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Grace Community Church in Cedar Falls, with burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hudson. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation will be 5 – 8:00 p.m. Monday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, and one hour before service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. www.DahlFuneralHome.com