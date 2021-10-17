January 24, 1928-October 14, 2021

FITCHBURG, Wis.-Leonard E. Danielsen passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Leonard was born on Jan. 24, 1928, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He was the son of the late Thorwald and Carrie Danielsen. His father, Thorwald, died young, leaving Carrie to raise Leonard and his 9 siblings. Leonard’s Uncle Bill stepped in to help and soon became the children’s stepfather. Leonard often told lively tales of his life growing up on the family farm in Dike, Iowa, where he attended the public schools.

At the age of 18 Leonard enlisted in the U.S. Navy for a 2-year term and served on the battleship New Jersey, which allowed him to see a lot of the world. Upon completing his service in the Navy, he farmed in Iowa at several different locations and raised his 4 daughters with his wife from a previous marriage. After farming for 22 years, he became a farm equipment salesman for two different Iowa based companies and relocated to Madison, Wis. It was where he met and married Joanne Pyorala in 1973.

After retiring, Leonard enjoyed volunteering for the Ronald McDonald House in Madison for 16 years. He liked playing card games, but bridge was his passion. He enjoyed golfing, gardening and coffee with his friends. He was a devoted fan of his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes. Joanne and Leonard belonged to several bridge groups and enjoyed traveling together to many different countries as well as much of the United States. They were members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Leonard is survived by his wife and devoted caregiver, Joanne Danielsen; three daughters, Debra Gray, Dawn Danielsen and Danell Danielsen; and grandchildren, Jim McSherry (Mary), Dylan McSherry and Dana Sadewasser. Also surviving are brothers, Delmar (Betty), Dale and Paul; sisters, Marlene and Janice (Daryl); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Danita Burgess; his parents; brothers, Wayne and Melvin; and sisters, Jean and Virginia.

Leonard’s family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare and The Waterford at Fitchburg Assisted Living for their excellent hospice and supportive care.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Masks will be required per Dane County guidelines. An inurnment service will be held shortly after the visitation at the Good Shepherd Columbarium, 7291 County Highway PD, Verona, WI 53593.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or www.agrace.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg, Funeral & Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, (608) 442-5002