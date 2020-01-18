Leonard D. Ohl

(1930-2020)

HAZLETON — Leonard Dale Ohl, 89, of Hazleton, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo.

He was born Feb. 3, 1930, in Buchanan County, son of Charles Walter Ohl and Leta Bell (Wroten) Ohl. On June 12, 1965, he married Mary Louise Brown in Hazleton. She preceded him in death.

Survived by: a daughter, Lenora “Lonnie” (Merlin) Polok of Waterloo; three sons, Leonard (Amy) Ohl, Jr. of Independence, Lyle Ohl of Hazleton and Leon (Ronda Buchtela) Ohl of Vinton; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Virginia (Richard) Steen of Waterloo and Evelyn (Owen) Brickman of Harpers Ferry.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Mary; one grandson Christopher Railsback; three sisters, Wyona (Marshall) Rankin, Velma Ohl and Ida Mae (Robert) Blanchard; and six brothers, Donald Ohl, Martin (Marlene) Ohl, Arthur Ohl, Floyd “Mike” Ohl, Ralph Ohl and Alfred Ohl.

Celebration of Life: will be at a later date. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials and floral tributes: may be directed to the home of Lyle Ohl at 1427 158th St., Hazleton 50641.

