Leonard C. Burrier

Leonard was born on February 15, 1930, in a log cabin in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Harry Sr. and Helen (Humble) Burrier. Leonard left home at age fourteen to go to work on Randall Dam in South Dakota and then harvesting wheat in Kansas. On May 31, 1951, Leonard was united in marriage to Donna Voigts at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Vilmar, Iowa. As an adult, Leonard was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Vilmar and graduated from the Green High School. In August of 1951, Leonard entered the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War. Most of his life Leonard farmed, starting out farming near Vilmar and in 1965, bought his own farm near Waverly, Iowa. While farming, Leonard also worked for Heckman Reynolds Construction in Charles City, Iowa, Shield/Bantam Crane in Waverly, Iowa Parcel in Waverly, and for 30 years at Carnation/Nestle’ in Waverly. Leonard retired in 1992.