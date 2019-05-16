INDEPENDENCE — Leonard “Butch” Hunter Jr., 72, died Monday, May 13, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
He was born Dec. 26, 1946, in Independence, son of Leonard Romaine and Margaret Ellen (Coons) Hunter Sr. On Feb. 10, 1968, he married Colleen Olivia Hickey at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence.
He graduated from high school in Independence in 1965. He then joined the Army Reserves where he served until 1972. During that time he started Hunter Auto Sales which he owned and operated from 1968 until his passing. He also co-owned Len’s Wrecker Service with his father from 1972 through 1990, stepping away until 2006 when he and his son, Ray, purchased the business. From 1975 until 1981, he was also involved with stock car racing, owning and maintaining multiple stock cars.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Ray (Gail) Hunter of Independence and John (Kristan) Hunter of North Liberty; a daughter, Tammara (Russell) Heidemann of Independence; 13 grandchildren, Shelbi Murphy, Michaela Kimmerle, Peyton and Brady Kohrs, Joshua and Justin Hunter, Blake, Bryceton, Makayla, and Noah Heidemann, and Lydia, Elise and Adelyn Hunter; three great-grandchildren, Jersi and Bentley Murphy and Freya Heidemann; his father of Independence; five sisters, Sharon (Wilbur) Main of Independence, Sandra (James) Lappe of Wellsburg, Judy Ball of Winthrop, Pam Monahan of Lakeland, Fla., and Rebecca (Robert) Norris of Queen Creek, Ariz.; and two brothers, Greg (Jenny) Hunter of Independence and Michael (Diane) Hunter of Chandler, Ariz.
Preceded in death by: his mother; and a brother, Gary Hunter.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at White Funeral Home, with burial in St. John’s Cemetery, both in Independence. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
He enjoyed antique cars and was a member of the Alerton-Axtell Car Club. Butch had two passions throughout his life, his family and his cars. He put his all into making sure his wife, kids and grandchildren always knew how much they were loved.
