April 26, 1932-February 13, 2023

EVANSDALE-Leonard A. Boehmer, 90, of Evansdale, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 13, 2023 while in the comfort of his own home with his family by his side.

Funeral services for Leonard will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service West Ridgeway location with Pastor Lisa Kruse officiating. Public visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until services begin at 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be directed in Leonard’s name to his family which will be later designated elsewhere. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com. Hagarty-Waychoff- Grarup Funeral Service West Ridgeway is caring for Leonard and his family.

Leonard A. Boehmer was born on April 26, 1932 in New Hampton, Iowa, the son of Edward and Clara (Ross) Boehmer. He was raised and educated in the New Hampton school district. Leonard honorably served his country by enlisting in the United States Army during the Korean War. In 1955, Leonard was united in marriage to Marlys Dana in Ionia. The couple were just a few days shy of celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary together. From this union the couple were blessed with four children: Marvin, Jeffery, Marlene and Teresa.

Leonard was a very hard working man and dedicated over 26 years as a laborer at John Deere in Waterloo, Iowa. When he wasn’t working, Leonard enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, going camping and hiking, wintering in Arizona with Marlys, going bowling and most importantly making memories with his loving family who he cherished deeply. Leonard is going to be truly missed.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Marlys; children: Marlene Auringer, Marvin Boehmer, Jeffery Boehmer and Teresa Steele; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; four brothers: Edward Jr., Dick, Duane and Tim along with several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: LaVerne and Jerry.