(1923-2019)
WATERLOO — Leona S. Murphy, 96, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born Aug. 17, 1923, in New Hampton, the daughter of Peter and Susanna Ungs Gilbert. She married Edward Murphy on June 20, 1950, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Hampton. He died June 26, 2005.
Leona worked her life as a homemaker and was employed with Allen Hospital for 21 years in the coffee shop. She was a longtime member of the Legion of Mary and the parish quilting club.
Survived by: three sons, Patrick (Beverly) and Michael (Lynn), both of Lansing, and Joseph (Maria) of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Jennie Leake, Scot Murphy, Eric Murphy, Lisa Lytton, Katie Finger, Allison Rigdon and Jack Murphy; and 11 great-grandchildren, Eric J., Gauge, Cannon, Everleigh, Eleanor, Abigail, Stella, Jude, Crosby, Isabelle and Owen.
Preceded in death by: her husband; two sons, John and James Murphy; a brother, Leroy; and a sister, Elizabeth.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with entombment to follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. Legion of Mary rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Leona enjoyed being with family, gardening, quilting and traveling with her husband and friends.
