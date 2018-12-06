HOLLAND — Leona Ann Rhoads, 83, of Holland, died Sunday, Dec. 2, at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck.
She was born April 6, 1935, in Marshalltown, to George and Henrietta (Werkman) Harms. She married John Rhoads on June 3, 1955, at Holland Christian Reformed Church. He died Dec. 9, 2006.
Leona graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1953. In 1964, Leona was named city clerk for Holland, its first and one of the few female city clerks at the time. In 1971, she was elected to the Holland City Council, where she served until 1977. Leona worked for Grundy County ACS before being named manager of the Farmers Savings Bank in Holland. She then worked in Grundy Center at the Farmers Savings Bank in the real estate and insurance department. In March 1997, she retired from the Farmers Central Cooperative after 18 years.
Leona was active in many civic and community organizations, serving on the planning committee for the Holland Centennial Celebration in 1977, as the Colfax Center Township secretary and as a member of the Grundy County Landfill Commission. Leona was a lifelong member of Holland Christian Reformed Church until its closing, then became a member of Colfax Center Presbyterian Church.
Survived by: a sister, Wilma Vos of Grundy Center; Wilma’s children, Brenda Biersner, Scott (Connie) Vos and Linda (Lyndon) Johnson; and their children and grandchildren and the members of the John Rhoads family.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother-in-law, Bill Vos; and a nephew-in-law, John Biersner.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Colfax Center Presbyterian Church, rural Holland, with inurnment in Holland Cemetery. Memorial visitation will be for an hour before memorial services at the church. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the Holland Fire Department or the Ostfriesen Heritage Society in Wellsburg.
Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
In retirement, she enjoyed traveling the world and genealogy. She was very active in the Ostfriesen Heritage Society and participated in many exchange programs with friends and relatives from Germany.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.