September 21, 1932-June 13, 2022

GRUNDY CENTER-Leona M. Van Lengen, 89, of Grundy Center, formerly of Stout, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital. She was born September 21, 1932 in Grundy Center, the daughter of Sievert and Jennie (Engelkes) Van Hauen. Leona graduated from Parkersburg High School and worked for several years at the UNI Library. She married Verne Van Lengen on August 1, 1953 in rural Parkersburg. He preceded her in death on November 26, 2014. Later in life, Leona volunteered visiting residents at nursing homes and care facilities. She enjoyed gardening and cooking & baking for her family.

Leona is survived by her two daughters, Patty Lynn (Randall) Berning and Debra Kay (Rex) Dulin, both of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Ashley & Katie Rose Dulin, Erica (Noah) Martens and Lukas Rohm; four great grandchildren, Makenzie, Meaghan & Madilynn Martens, and Addison Rohm; a brother, Lavern (Beverly) Van Hauen, and a sister, Mary Ann Bolhuis, both of Cedar Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents; twin granddaughters; a grandson, Jacob Benjamin Rohm, and two sisters, Lorraine Rieken and Marie Jane Van Hauen.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, with private burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be 11-1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.