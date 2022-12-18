December 14, 2022
Leona M. Hibben 86, of Dubuque, IA and formerly of Waterloo, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Funeral services will be at 4:00 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Dubuque. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday at the church. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Among those surviving Leona is her husband Russ, son Gary (Karen) Hibben of Waterloo and daughter Vicki (Don) Payne of Traer, IA.
