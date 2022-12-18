 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leona M. Hibben

December 14, 2022

Leona M. Hibben 86, of Dubuque, IA and formerly of Waterloo, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Funeral services will be at 4:00 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Dubuque. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday at the church. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Among those surviving Leona is her husband Russ, son Gary (Karen) Hibben of Waterloo and daughter Vicki (Don) Payne of Traer, IA.

