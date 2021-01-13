September 26, 1916-January 11, 2021

Leona L. Wallbaum, Leona Louise Wallbaum, age 104, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the daughter of Ernest and Dena (Uhlenhopp) Schrage on September 26, 1916, Bristow, Iowa. She was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church – Vilmar on October 29, 1916. She received her education from Albion Township #6 Country School near her home. She was confirmed on June 4, 1933, at Salem Lutheran Church rural Parkersburg.

On February 2, 1954, Leona was united in marriage with William “Bill” Wallbaum Jr. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg. The couple made their home and farmed northeast of Parkersburg. Leona was a loving wife, mother and hard working farm wife. In her earlier years prior to marriage Leona kept house for other families.

Leona was an active and faithful member of over 80 years at Bethel Lutheran Church, where she had taught Sunday school for over 38 years, Bible school, Luther League and was active in Women’s Circle and W.E.L.C.A. She enjoyed baking, sewing, gardening and quilting especially with the ladies at church. Her church work and fellowship was a very big part of her life.