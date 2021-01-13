September 26, 1916-January 11, 2021
Leona L. Wallbaum, Leona Louise Wallbaum, age 104, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the daughter of Ernest and Dena (Uhlenhopp) Schrage on September 26, 1916, Bristow, Iowa. She was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church – Vilmar on October 29, 1916. She received her education from Albion Township #6 Country School near her home. She was confirmed on June 4, 1933, at Salem Lutheran Church rural Parkersburg.
On February 2, 1954, Leona was united in marriage with William “Bill” Wallbaum Jr. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg. The couple made their home and farmed northeast of Parkersburg. Leona was a loving wife, mother and hard working farm wife. In her earlier years prior to marriage Leona kept house for other families.
Leona was an active and faithful member of over 80 years at Bethel Lutheran Church, where she had taught Sunday school for over 38 years, Bible school, Luther League and was active in Women’s Circle and W.E.L.C.A. She enjoyed baking, sewing, gardening and quilting especially with the ladies at church. Her church work and fellowship was a very big part of her life.
On Monday, January 11, 2021, Leona passed away from complications of Covid-19 at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husband William “Bill” Wallbaum Jr. on 09/28/1978; a daughter, Nancy Henrichs on 01/24/2001; parents; one sister, Irene Klinkenborg; and three brothers, Lawrence, Elmer and Harold Schrage.
Leona is survived by a brother, Orville (Joann) Schrage of Vinton; son-in-law, Don Henrichs of Allison; three grandchildren, Kimberly (Nolan) Junker, Kyle (Melissa) Henrichs, and Mark Henrichs; seven great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Briley and Bailey Junker and Colton, Abby, Jack and Oliver Henrichs; and many nieces and nephews.
Public Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 14 at the Bethel Lutheran Church with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery both in Parkersburg. Friends will be asked to wear masks and remain 6 feet apart while attending the visitation
Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at church.
Memorials may be directed to Bethel Lutheran Church.
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com
