Leona Hunt

(1924-2019)
ACKLEY — Leona M.K. Oelmann Hunt, 94, of Ackley, died Wednesday, April 17, at Hansen Family Hospital, Iowa Falls.
She was born Oct. 10, 1924, in rural Ackley, daughter of Anna D. Bunte Oelmann and Gustav H. Oelmann. She married Merle W. Hunt on Sept. 23, 1944, at Evangelical Church in Ackley. He preceded her in death after 68 years of marriage.
Leona graduated in 1942 from Ackley High School and attended Iowa State University. Merle and Leona worked together in the Hybrid Seed Corn business, Ackley Fertilizer Sales and Hunt’s Fine Gifts along with family members.
Leona was a member of the Presbyterian Church, choir, organizations and serving her church teaching, on boards, for over 65 years. She was a member of P.E.O., a 19-year member of the Ackley German Band, Ackley Chamber and Bridge Club.
Survived by: a son, James M. Hunt; a daughter, Jean Ann (Rod) Kolthoff; grandchildren, Jason W. (Michelle) Hunt, Joseph M (Misty) Hunt and Jamie A (Jeff) Rae; great-grandchildren, Carrinton G. Hunt, Alayna N. Hunt, Jadyn M. Rae, Jenika J. Rae, Jaxon M. Hunt, Jordyn M. Hunt; stepgreat-grandchildren, Courtney, Isabel and Mary Ann Winters; AFS daughter and family Nasrin Arsalla Hakimi and Salim Shinkai, and Seidahl; a niece, Mary Kay Oelmann Collins and family; and a nephew, Tom Oelmann (Marty).
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Merle; a brother, Warren Oelmann; and a sister-in-law, Marge Oelmann.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at First Presbyterian Church, Ackley, with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today, April 19, at Sietsema Funeral Home, Ackley.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to First Presbyterian Church in Ackley.
Leona enjoyed music, cooking, gardening, decorating, traveling with family, spending winters in Brownsville, Texas, and summers camping and later years in Wisconsin.
Family meant a lot to Leona. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were so important to her. She liked getting the family together for dinners or cookouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.