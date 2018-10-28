Try 1 month for 99¢
Leona D. Johnson

Leona Johnson

(1934-2018)

REINBECK -- Leona Dorothy Johnson, 83, of Reinbeck, died Tuesday, Oct. 23, in Cedar Falls. 

She was born Dec. 31, 1934, in Waterloo, daughter of George and Corlena (Cordes) Schiller. She married LeRoy Johnson on July 8, 1956, in Parkersburg.

Leona was educated in Grundy Center and was a homemaker. She was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Reinbeck. 

Survived by: her son, Cal (Teresa) Johnson of Davenport; a daughter, Brenda (Les) Douglass of Waterloo; her grandchildren, Craig (Chrystal) Choate of Norwalk, Brandy (Jeremy) Sprague of Waterloo, Myles (Erica) Douglass of Dysart and Nicole Douglass of Iowa City; her great-grandchildren, Tatum Choate, Lucas Choate, Kaiden Sprague, Jordan Brown and Chloe Brown; a sister, Lena DeLange; a brother, Harry (Lillian) Schiller; and a sister-in-law, Mary Reubel.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three brothers, Herman, George and Marvin Schiller; and two sisters, Francis Chestnut and Ella Tjepkes.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Reinbeck, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today, Oct. 28, at Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home in Grundy Center. 

Memorials: may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Leona was a devoted wife and mother to her family.

