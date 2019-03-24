(1926-2019)
WATERLOO — Leona A. Flynn, 92, of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 21, at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.
She was born Oct. 9, 1926 in Bremer County, daughter of Louis F. and Anna Zabel Hinrichs. She married John “Jack” A. Flynn on May 26, 1951, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. He died Sept. 16, 1981.
Leona graduated from Readlyn High School and attended Coe College and the University of Northern Iowa, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in medical technology. After graduating she became employed with Allen Memorial Hospital as a medical technologist, working her way to the head of the department. She stayed there for 47 years, retiring in 1995.
Survivors include: nieces and nephews, including Sandy (Dale) McKiney of Waterloo, Mary (LeRoy) Naber of Waterloo, Carole (Doug) Petersen of Osceola, Dwight (Sandy) Hinrichs of Tripoli and many more; honorary children, John (Brenda) Rees of Cedar Falls, Paul (Lana) Rees of Granger; three honorary grandchildren and five honorary great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband; two sisters, Lucinda Mirs and Julia Reuscher; two brothers, Howard Hinrichs and Walter Hinrichs, and a third in infancy, Lavern Hinrichs; and a niece, Joyce Brotherton.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church on Wednesday.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the American Cancer Society and the Allen Hospital Auxiliary.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Leona enjoyed collecting antiques, traveling and writing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.