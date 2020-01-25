Leon Schoo

(1932-2020)

WATERLOO — Leon J. Schoo, 87, of Waterloo, died Monday, Jan. 20, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 13, 1932, in Iona, Minn., son of John Henry and Theresa Weyker Schoo. He married Mary O’ Shea, of Millstreet, County Cork, Ireland, on Dec. 12, 1953, at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in London, England.

Leon was employed by John Deere for 30 years as a machinist before retiring in 1990. After retirement he owned Schoo Rental Properties. He served in the U.S. Navy.

Survived by: his wife; three children, Gail (Pat) Bullerman, Colleen (Steve) Nutting, and Wayne (Valerie) Schoo; 12 grandchildren, Sarah, Leslie and James, Andrew, Nathan and Lucas (Heidi), Reighly, Dillon, Desi (Nicki), Oliver (Trisha), Wesley and Tyler; eight great-grandchildren; Colin, Carson and Liam, Logan, Aria and Elliott, Isabella and Braden; two sisters, Rusty Fahle and Gladys Reisdorfer; a brother, Joe (Kay) Schoo; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Schoo and Florence Schoo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; eight siblings, Adelaide Meyer, Mildred Russell, John D. Schoo, Donna Mae Deegan, LaVonne Redmond, Phillip Schoo, James Schoo and Ronald Schoo; and his grandson, Alex Bullerman.