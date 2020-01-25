Leon Schoo

(1932-2020)
WATERLOO — Leon J. Schoo, 87, of Waterloo, died Monday, Jan. 20, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 13, 1932, in Iona, Minn., son of John Henry and Theresa Weyker Schoo. He married Mary O’ Shea, of Millstreet, County Cork, Ireland, on Dec. 12, 1953, at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in London, England.
Leon was employed by John Deere for 30 years as a machinist before retiring in 1990. After retirement he owned Schoo Rental Properties. He served in the U.S. Navy.
Survived by: his wife; three children, Gail (Pat) Bullerman, Colleen (Steve) Nutting, and Wayne (Valerie) Schoo; 12 grandchildren, Sarah, Leslie and James, Andrew, Nathan and Lucas (Heidi), Reighly, Dillon, Desi (Nicki), Oliver (Trisha), Wesley and Tyler; eight great-grandchildren; Colin, Carson and Liam, Logan, Aria and Elliott, Isabella and Braden; two sisters, Rusty Fahle and Gladys Reisdorfer; a brother, Joe (Kay) Schoo; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Schoo and Florence Schoo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; eight siblings, Adelaide Meyer, Mildred Russell, John D. Schoo, Donna Mae Deegan, LaVonne Redmond, Phillip Schoo, James Schoo and Ronald Schoo; and his grandson, Alex Bullerman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites performed by the Waterloo American Legion Post 138 and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church or the Salvation Army.
Condolence may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Family and friends were the center of Leon’s life. He enjoyed wintering in Phoenix with his extended family. He loved sports and the outdoors, especially trout fishing with his friend, Jerry Condon. He lived life to the fullest.
