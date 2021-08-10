Leon John Meester

September 6, 1954-August 7, 2021

HOLLAND—Leon John Meester, 66, of Holland, Iowa, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Guttenberg, Municipal Hospital in Guttenberg, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Pleasant Valley Reformed Church in Rural Holland (Fern), Iowa. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Valley Reformed Church Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Leon was born on September 6, 1954 in Grundy Center, Iowa to his parents Johannes and Dorothy Mavis (Ross) Meester. He graduated from Wellsburg High School in the class of 1972 and then attended Hawkeye Tech. Leon then went to work as a welder at Waterloo Industries and later Mid Equipment in Grundy Center before joining his father and two brothers on the family farm. He raised cattle and hogs and worked the 3-generation family farm for over 45 years up until his passing. Leon was united in marriage to Jean Ann Beninga on June 28, 1974, and together they welcomed three children into their family.