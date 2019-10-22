(1953-2019)
WATERLOO — Leon Harris, 66, of Waterloo, died Friday, Oct. 18, at Cedar Valley Hospice.
He was born June 19, 1953, in Waterloo, son of Cleveland and Arnimell Cole Harris. He married Wanda Jean Matthews and they later divorced.
Leon graduated from East High School Waterloo and served in the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam Conflict. He spent time stationed overseas on Guam and the Philippines. He was employed with John Deere.
Survived by: a son, Leon Edward (Sarah) Harris of Waterloo; a host of stepsons, stepdaughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, LaVerne (Linda) Harris of Waterloo; three sisters, Jessie Filmore and Carolyn (Carl) Samuel, both of Waterloo, and Darlene (Curtis) Austin of Coffeeville, Kan.; and a special companion, Wyndolyn Bailey.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Lillie Harris and Florene Dixon.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, and for an hour before services Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences can be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
