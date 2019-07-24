{{featured_button_text}}
Leon Redd

Leon C. Redd

(1950-2019)

WATERLOO — Leon Curtis Redd, 69, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 21, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital.

He was born March 13, 1950, in Waterloo, son of Leon Jack Randolph and Annie B. Childress. He married Linda Campbell on June 30, 2019, in his hospital room at UnityPoint Health after being together for 25 years.

Leon was employed as a sanitation engineer for Blackhawk Waste.

Survived by: his wife; seven children, Elon Randolph, Torey Randolph, Chantell Randolph, Trevel Randolph, Sarah Gruber, Frashon McGee and Taiwan Campbell; 23 grandchildren; three sisters, Annie Lee Redd, Pauline Montgomery and Jeanlinnette Bennett; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartwaychoffgrarup.com.

