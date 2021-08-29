July 22, 1927-August 25, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Leon Arthur Skubinna, 94, of Cedar Falls, died at home on August 25, 2021, of natural causes. He was born July 22, 1927, in Oelwein, the son of Otto & Mabel (Huegli) Skubinna. Leon graduated from Oelwein High School in 1945, then worked for the Chicago Great Western Railroad and Raytheon Corporation in Oelwein. On July 3, 1949, he married Miss Helen L. Gadow of Maynard. Most of Leon’s career, he worked for Universal Hoist/Industries of Cedar Falls partially retiring in August 1991 as an Executive Manager and VP.
Leon is survived by his son, Dr. Martin L. Skubinna of Washington, D.C. and daughter, Robin A. Albert of Glenwood; 3 grandchildren: Rebecca Albert of Erie, CO; Brook Parker of Bellevue, NE and Luke Albert of Erie, CO; 6 great-grandchildren: Mara and Layne Parker; Norah, Violet and Aksel Albert; and Maverick Lee Vollrath; a nephew, Neil W. Skubinna of Swansboro, NC; as well as numerous cousins in California, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oregon, Washington State and across the nation. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife; parents; and two brothers, Delbert and Edwin Skubinna.
Leon’s Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in the Larsen Chapel at Nazareth Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls with a half-hour of visitation prior. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls.
Leon’s hobbies included collecting antique cars and fishing as well as reading and watching westerns. He also enjoyed traveling across the United States, as well as visiting relatives and former business associates in Munich, Germany. Leon Skubinna was known as a man of integrity and honesty to his many friends and family.
