Leo W. Reisner

POTOSI, WI—Leo W. “Butch” Reisner, age 82 of Potosi, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at Unity Point Health in Dubuque, Iowa. He was born May 2, 1938 the son of Eugene and Dorothy (Heid) Reisner. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Oelwein, Iowa in 1957. Butch enlisted in the Army National Guard. On September 10, 1966 he was united in marriage to Kathy M. Mason at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein, Iowa. He was employed at John Deere in Waterloo, Iowa. Butch started in the foundry, then went to machining, and retired in 1992 from the maintenance and repair department. He was a member of the Oelwein Volunteer Fire Department. In 2000, Butch and Kathy moved to Potosi and started the next chapter of their lives. He was a member of the Ss. Andrew Thomas Catholic Church. Butch was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and camping. He was good at wood working and could fix just about anything. Butch dearly loved his family and keeping up with their activities.