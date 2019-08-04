(1922-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Leo Sand 96, of Independence, died Thursday, Aug. 1, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence.
He was born Aug. 21, 1922, on a farm north of Walker, son of Will and Frances (Kleitsch) Sand. He married Norene Miller on Nov. 27, 1946.
He served in the U.S. Navy until 1946. Leo was engaged in farming with his family. He also was active in the community and with St. John’s Catholic Church. He served on the church and school boards of St. John’s Parish in Independence, was an active member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, serving as chief ranger for a few years, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He worked with Cedar Valley Hospice for more than 17 years, was a member of the Buchanan County Mutual Insurance Board of Directors for 12 years and is also a lifetime member of the VFW. He later was on the Council on Aging Board and became active at the Independence Senior Center. He delivered Meals on Wheels for more than 20 years and continued until the age of 95.
Survived by: four children, Larry (Diane) Sand of Lilburn, Ga., Connie (Don) Frost of Raymond, Linda (Gordon) Duffy of Fair Play, S.C., and Bill (Sharon) Sand of Dacula, Ga.; a daughter-in-law, Lu Ann Sand of Independence; a brother, LaVern Sand of Independence; and 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his wife; a son, John W. Sand; his parents; and three sisters, Wilma Buckingham, Rosaleen Turley and Delores Amfahr.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Winthrop, with burial in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. wake service, on Monday, Aug. 5, at the Reiff Family Center, Independence.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be made to St. Croix Hospice, Strawberry Point, Cedar Valley Hospice Independence and Senior Center, Independence.
Condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
He was an avid golfer and a member of the Independence Shyster Coffee Group.
