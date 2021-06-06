October 31, 1930- June 3, 2021

GILBERTVILLE-Leo M. Delagardelle, 90, of Gilbertville, died Thursday, June 3, at home.

He was born October 31, 1930, in Gilbertville, the son of Frank and Mary Nie Delagardelle. He married Irma Welter on October 21, 1952, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville and she preceded him in death on January 19, 1993.

Leo owned the Gilbertville Locker from 1956-1970. He then owned Leo Delagardelle Catholic Order of Foresters Insurance Agency from 1970-2010. Along with his brother John in 1978 they established the Gilbertville Mini Mart, which is now Casey’s. He was on the Gilbertville Fire Department for 28 years, serving some of that time as Chief. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, the Knights of Columbus, and the Fraternal Insurance Counselors Association.