(1925-2020)

WATERLOO – Leo LaPierre, 95, of Waterloo, died Friday, Feb. 28, at NorthCrest Specialty Care.

He was born Feb. 24, 1925, in Waterloo, son of Wilfrid and Delia (Routhier) LaPierre. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Waterloo, in 1942. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army during World War II. After his honorable discharge, Leo attended the Iowa State Teachers College, now the University of Northern Iowa, and received a bachelor of arts degree in 1950. He worked at John Deere in the systems department, retiring in 1982.

Leo was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He was a member of the American Legion, Catholic Order of Foresters and a Third Degree with the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors: his nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, HW LaPierre and Fred LaPierre; and three sisters, Yvonne Duffy, Marguerite Knapp and Mary Gindt.