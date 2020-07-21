(1937-2020)
Leo J. Wilkins, 83, of Waterloo, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born July 15, 1937, the son of Ira and Gladys (Roberts) Wilkins.
He graduated from Plymouth Consolidated Schools in Plymouth with the class of 1954.
Leo served in the United States Air Force from March 25, 1957 until his honorable discharge on March 24, 1961.
Leo married Virginia Rose Ball on July 2, 1963 at Hilltop Methodist Church in Sioux Falls, SD; she preceded him in death on April 24, 2017.
He had worked as shop manager at Donovan International in Waterloo. He also worked at Lehigh Cement for several years and various other concrete companies. Leo was a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service when he retired in 2003.
He was a member of Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church.
Survived by his daughter, Teresa “Terri” (Brian) Gerst of Waterloo; two grandsons, Matt Gerst of Des Moines and Andrew Gerst of Waterloo; and a special niece, Carolyn (Tom) Peterson of Cedar Falls.
Preceded by his parents; wife; three sisters, Margaret Cochran, Marva Pringnitz, and Lorraine Lester; and a brother, Leon Wilkins.
Leo enjoyed fishing, tinkering in his garage, feeding and watching the birds, and tending to his flowers. He frequently went out to breakfast in the morning. He loved his family and treasured the time he spent with them.
Leo donated his body to the deeded body program at the University of Iowa.
Memorial Service: 11:00 am on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church; masks are required.
Visitation: One hour prior to service at the church.
Burial will be in Newburg Cemetery in Carpenter, Iowa at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church or to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
