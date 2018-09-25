HAWKEYE — Leo James “Jim” Jones, 75, of Hawkeye, formerly of Sumner and Cedar Falls, died at home Saturday, Sept. 22.
He was born Feb. 21, 1943, on the family farm in Sumner, son of Clarence and Mathilda (Bouska) Jones. On June 8, 1964, he married Linda Thompson of Sumner in Orlando, Fla.
He attended Sumner schools through the 10th grade. He worked for Sumner Egg Packing Co. and Kroblin Refrigerated Express before serving in U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1965. He received his GED while in the Air Force. He worked for John Deere, Waterloo, from 1965 to 1994. Leo and his wife started Linda’s Lunch Wagon in 1990 and traveled with different auctioneers to sales providing lunch for the crowd. In 1998, they bought Frederika’s Stein and Dine in Frederika. They sold the supper club in 2013 and officially retired. Over the years Leo worked other jobs at Five Star Co-op and Oran Co-op and raised cattle.
Leo was a member of the Immaculate Catholic Church in Sumner and a member of the American Legion, Arnold Rogers IA-Post 312 in Hawkeye.
Survived by: his wife; his children, Kimberly (Ken) Koester of Spokane, Wash., and Julie Jones and Andrew (Anessa) Jones, both of Hawkeye; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his siblings, Rachel Johnson and Dorothy Baker, both of Missouri, and Robert of Des Moines.
Preceded in death by: his sons, Russell in infancy and Christopher; his parents; his stepfather, Joe Volker; his siblings, Mary Anderson, Ralph, Kenny and Roger Jones and Leola Strempke.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Sumner, with burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Sumner. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Sumner, and one before services at the church. S. K. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jim always raised a large garden. He enjoyed taking produce to farmer’s markets and having enough produce to can for the winter months to feed the family. He also loved to spend the winter months cracking nuts and picking out the meat, which he would sell or give away.
