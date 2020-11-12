Leo F. Schuler

Leo was born on March 6, 1932 in Raymond, IA, the son of Matthew and Kathryn (Reuter) Schuler. At an early age, his family moved to Hazelton, IA where he attended the Hazelton Schools. He helped on the family farm until he enlisted into the United States Army on September 4, 1952, he served with honor until his discharge on August 21, 1954. He returned to Hazelton and started working at Rath Packing in Waterloo, IA, and continued to work as a farm hand. On July 24, 1965 he married Dorothy Koschmeder at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Waterloo, IA. They made their home in Waterloo for several years before moving to Fairbank, IA in 1967. Leo purchased a backhoe and started a construction excavation business. In 1970 Leo and Dorothy built a house in Jesup, IA and spent nine years living there. They built another home in on an acreage just outside of Littleton, IA in 1977. Leo stopped working with Rath Packing when the company closed in 1984. Leo continued to help on farms and with Riley Construction and throughout the community and loved the work he did. In 2017 Leo and Dorothy moved to Independence, IA and made their home in the Oak View Retirement Community.