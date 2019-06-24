(1926-2019)
CLARKSVILLE — Leo Elmer Walter Wedeking, 93, of Clarksville, died Friday, June 21, at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville of natural causes.
He was born May 14, 1926, on a farm north of Clarksville, son of Arnold Dietrich and Janie Marie (Poppe) Wedeking. On Dec. 31, 1954, he married Dorothy Ann Bruns in Lancaster, Mo.
He attended a rural country school near his home and Clarksville High School. Leo was an avid farmer and also worked at John Deere in Waterloo for 12 years. The couple farmed east of Clarksville for 44 years. He was a member of the Community United Methodist Church in Clarksville, where he had served on the Board of Trustees.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Beva Jean Gilbert; two brothers, Erwin and Vern Wedeking; and a sister, Bernice Jacobs.
Survived by: his wife, Dorothy Wedeking of Clarksville; a daughter, Rhynonda (Douglas) Creger of Waverly; four grandchildren, Andrea (Kris) Lawson, Rebecca (Ryan) Southard, Skyler Gilbert and Tanner Gilbert; five great-grandchildren, Keira, Bria, Alexandra, Jaxon and Maeghan; and two sisters-in-law, Jean (Bill) Henning of Waverly and Betty (Dennis) Whitney of Tucson, Ariz.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Community United Methodist Church, with burial in Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Clarksville, 278-4245, and for an hour before services Thursday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Leo very much enjoyed going fishing with Dorothy up to Minnesota, especially at Lake Pepin, and in Canada. Leo and Dorothy loved dancing at the “Riv” the Riviera Ballroom in Janesville. Leo loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
