{{featured_button_text}}
Leo Campbell

Leo D. Campbell

(1936-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Leo D. Campbell, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Western Home Communities Deery Suites from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

He was born Feb. 11, 1936, in Oelwein, son of Virgil and Mabel (Ohl) Campbell. He married Margaret Mary Sherry on Aug. 18, 1956, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Leo graduated from Oelwein High School and Gates Business College in Waterloo. He was vice president at First Federal Savings and Loan and was an accountant at both WBM Marine and Goodwill Industries, all in Waterloo. He was a lifetime member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, past president of the Waterloo Lions Club, past board member of the Black Hawk County Humane Society and was a member of IMA (Institute of Management Accountants).

Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Cheryl (Stephen) Kennedy of Cedar Falls; three sons, Steven (Jan) Campbell of Minneapolis, David (Annette) Campbell of Norwalk and Tim (Stacy) Campbell of Peoria, Ill.; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie (Tim) Felland, Amy (Jon) Tisue, Sean (Amanda) Kennedy, Brennan (Carley) Kennedy, Colby (Jenny) Campbell, Katelyn Campbell, Henry Campbell, Connor Campbell, Jack Campbell, Ian Campbell and Grace Campbell, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 26, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, where a 7 p.m. vigil service will be conducted. Visitation also for an hour before services at the church.

Memorials in lieu of flowers/plants: may be directed to the church or the Mayo Clinic Neurological Research Department in Rochester, Minn.

Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Leo loved woodworking, home-improvement projects, bowling shuffleboard, and gardening, But what he enjoyed most was being with family, whether it was vacations to Lake Okoboji, Colorado, or Washington, D.C., making homemade ice cream or towing water-skiing kids through the sloughs around Harpers Ferry. Every family member has at least one of Grandpa’s handmade creations.

To plant a tree in memory of Leo Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments