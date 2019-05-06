(1931-2019)
FAIRBANK — Leo Beierschmitt, 87, of Fairbank, died Saturday, May 4, at Mercy One Living Plus in Oelwein.
He was born July 23, 1931, in Waterloo, son of Walter and Ann (Bohan) Beierschmitt. He married Barbara J. Koch on Nov. 7, 1953, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
He graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Fairbank in 1949. Leo was a fifth generation farmer and lived on the family farm his entire life. He was a lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Leo was a charter member and former Grand Knight of the Fairbank Knights of Columbus.
Survived by: a son, Greg (Lori) Beierschmitt of Fairbank; four daughters, Rosanne (Jerry) Kratoska of Waterloo, Linda (Rick) Fergin of Fox River Grove, Ill., Molly (Doug) Ely of Lake in the Hills, Ill., and Lisa Beierschmitt of Ames; five grandchildren, Ashley (Aaron) Smith of Sumner, Betsey (Brandon) Bush of Spring Valley, Minn., Allyssa Beierschmitt (fiance’ Shane Pape) of Fairbank, Chanceler Beierschmitt (Kendra Vavroch) of Fairbank and Nicholas Ely of Lake in the Hills, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Linda Beierschmitt of Minnetonka, Minn.; and a niece, Karalee Beierschmitt of Minnetonka, Minn.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Barbara; and his brother, Paul.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Woods Funeral Home, with interment at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Fairbank.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.
