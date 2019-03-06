Lenos G. Connor

(1939-2019)
NASHUA — Lenos Graeser Connor, 79, of Nashua, died at home Friday, March 1.
He was born May 19, 1939, in Waverly, son of John and Nora (Graeser) Connor. He married Kay Walsh on Jan. 21, 1961, in New Hampton.
He graduated from Nashua High School in 1958. Lenos started working for John Deere in 1959 working as a machinist for 30 years. He also farmed their acreage in Ionia. He was a longtime member of the Nashua Trail Riders, the UAW 838 Union, the ITBOA, and he founded the AHC and was a co-founder and officiant of the Turtle Races.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Jay (Kimberly) Connor of Ionia; a daughter, Lorie (Lee) Fisher of Nashua; his grandchildren, Lindsay Connor, Sean Connor, Bryan Connor and Tori (Matt) Schilling; his stepgrandchildren, Brian (Tiffany) Fisher, Christie (Bradley) Mason, Carrie Fisher, Josh (Lacy) Fisher and Jordan Fisher; a great-grandchild, Clarence; eight stepgrandchildren; two sisters, Marva Eck of Elgin and Shirley (Ed) Koenigsfeld of Overland Park, Kan.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother-in-law, Ed Eck; and a great-grandson, Lenos Ensign.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home-Olson Chapel, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Nashua. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, March 6, and for an hour before services Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Lenos enjoyed horses. Breeding and racing them were two of his favorite things. Lenos was always a jokester and had fun with everything he did.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.