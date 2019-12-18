Lenora Witzenburg

{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO – Lenora M. Witzenburg, 89, of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 16, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born Jan. 25, 1930, on a farmstead south of Mitchellville, daughter of Andrew and Avice (Vroom) VandeLune. She married Marion “Witz” Witzenburg on Dec. 23, 1949; he preceded her in death July 28, 2012.

Lenora graduated from Prairie City High School in 1947. She worked for the Hawkeye Casualty Life Insurance Co. in Des Moines and Pella Rollscreeen until 1950, after which she remained home to care for her children. She then joined the U.S. Postal Service in Dunkerton in 1966, becoming postmaster in 1984 and retiring in 1997.

She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Dunkerton, teaching Sunday school and Bible school, serving as a member and officer of the Ladies Missionary Circle and accompanied a youth group that took part in a special mission year in Galena, Mexico, in 1970. She also participated in the Dunkerton Women’s Club, Dunkerton Business Group, and acted as a leader in Cub Scouts and Girls 4H. Lenora later joined the Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene and was active in the Upward Bound Bible study.

Survived by: a son, Douglas (Julie) Witzenburg of Altoona; two daughters, Deborah Baird of Cardrona, Scotland, and Denice (Larry) Welcher of Waterloo; two grandsons, Joshua (Becky) Witzenburg and Garrett (Kristin) Witzenburg; two great-grandchildren, Ava Rose and Caleb Joseph; two sisters, Phyllis Cabbage of North Liberty, and Ruth (Les) Laurens of Altoona; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents and husband; a brother, Ronald VandeLune; a sister, Barbara Charls; son-in-law, John Baird; and brothers-in-law, Dean Cabbage and Richard Charls.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene, with entombment at Garden of Memories Cemetery mausoleum, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 18, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel; also for one hour prior to services at the church

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be designated to the Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene and Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Special thanks to the Rising Church of Christ Ladies Ministry, Dr. Madadi and staff of the UnityPoint Cancer Center, Dr. Smith and staff, and the Cedar Valley Hospice and staff for their care during the last months.

