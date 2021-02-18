July 13, 1933—February 13, 2021

VINTON—Lenora Burry, 87, entered into the gates of heaven Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Ravenwood Specialty Care Center in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton with Pastor Matt Hantz officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home for an hour before services. Burial in the Garrison Cemetery.

Lenora Gould Burry was born July 13, 1933 in New Eagle, PA, the daughter of Leonard and Matreda Beckman Simmonds. Lenora was a 1951 graduate of Atlantic City High School. On May 3, 1952, Lenora married Gene Burry in Atlantic City, NJ. Lenora attended the Southeastern Bible College in Birmingham, AL where she received a Bachelor of Religious Education in 1959. In 1965 she received an MA in English from Adams State College in Alamosa, CO. Lenora was a high school English teacher, teaching in the Iowa public school system for 24 years.

In her leisure time, Lenora was an avid reader and wrote poetry and many family newsletters. She loved the beach and the ocean with its sand and seagulls. She had a great sense of humor and spent many hours feeding and caring for ducks at the pond.