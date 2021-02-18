July 13, 1933—February 13, 2021
VINTON—Lenora Burry, 87, entered into the gates of heaven Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Ravenwood Specialty Care Center in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton with Pastor Matt Hantz officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home for an hour before services. Burial in the Garrison Cemetery.
Lenora Gould Burry was born July 13, 1933 in New Eagle, PA, the daughter of Leonard and Matreda Beckman Simmonds. Lenora was a 1951 graduate of Atlantic City High School. On May 3, 1952, Lenora married Gene Burry in Atlantic City, NJ. Lenora attended the Southeastern Bible College in Birmingham, AL where she received a Bachelor of Religious Education in 1959. In 1965 she received an MA in English from Adams State College in Alamosa, CO. Lenora was a high school English teacher, teaching in the Iowa public school system for 24 years.
In her leisure time, Lenora was an avid reader and wrote poetry and many family newsletters. She loved the beach and the ocean with its sand and seagulls. She had a great sense of humor and spent many hours feeding and caring for ducks at the pond.
Lenora is survived by her five children, Deborah (Stephen) Acree, Hickory, NC, Carol (David) Ulissi, Springtown, TX, Sarah (Mike) Ivison, Kennedale, TX, Timothy (Eni) Burry, Ames, IA and Cheryl De Jesus, Waterloo, IA; eleven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Lenora was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Gene Burry; her parents, Leonard and Matreda Simmonds; her sisters, Sharon MacDonald, Charlotte Atkins and Marjorie Counts; and grandchild, Tommy Ulissi.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Lenora and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
