(1937-2020)
Lennie Ross-Moon, 83 of Waterloo, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. She was born on August 2, 1937 in Sallis, MS, the daughter of Robert and Katie (Johnson) Moore. She married Robert Burnside, they later divorced. She married Leroy Ross, they later divorced. She married Clifford Moon, he preceded her in death in 1993.
Lennie was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Waterloo. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening and cooking for her family. Survivors include: her 7 children, John (Florine) Moore, Waterloo, Gloria Burnside-Anderson, Sioux City, Yvonne Burnside, Peoria, AZ, Larry Burnside, Waterloo, Frederick Burnside, Waterloo, Christopher (Sina) Burnside, CO, Tamera Ross-Shider, Springfield, IL; 26 grandchildren; 58 great grandchildren; and a host of siblings, nieces and nephews. She is preceded by husband Clifford; daughter, Barbara Burnside; 2 brothers, Harvey and Herbert Moore; 3 sisters, Annie Anderson, Thelma Moore, and Lola Moore. Funeral services will be 12:00 PM, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Visitation will be 11:00 prior to the service. Burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family at 1674 Golden Valley Drive Waterloo, IA 50703. Visit www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.