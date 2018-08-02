Lena Thomas

(1947-2018)
WATERLOO — Lena M. Thomas, 70, of Waterloo, died Friday, July 27, at Covenant Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 27, 1947, in Attala County, Miss., daughter of Mark Roby and Linnie Bates. She married John Thomas in Waterloo in 1966.
Lena was employed by the Waterloo Community Schools and was self-employed as a daycare provider/foster parent.
Survived by: her husband; five children, Mary, Runieka, Maria, Shanita and Nikita; four sisters, Mary Carson, Gladys Roby, Elnora Lee and Ernestine Donald; 19 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Michael Thomas; six sisters; and eight brothers.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Gift of Life Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before the service. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 427 Hope Ave., where they will receive friends.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
