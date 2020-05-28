Lena M. Moore

(1926-2020)
WATERLOO — Lena Mae Moore, 93, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, May 26, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.
She was born Sept. 19, 1926, in Durant, Miss., the daughter of Bebe and Nina (Glover) Robinson.
She married Bennie Nathaniel Moore on May 2, 1947, in Black Hawk County; he preceded her in death in February 2017.
She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1945. She worked as a switchboard operator and later in the IT department for Schoitz Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
She was an active member of Payne Memorial AME Church where she sang in the choir and served as secretary and on the trustee board. She enjoyed roller skating and bowling.
Survivors: five children, Kent (Jacqueline) Moore of Olathe, Kan., Roslynn (James) Lee of Waterloo, Brian (Bettie) Moore of Waterloo, Benita (Greg Williams) Moore of Moline, Ill., and Clayton (Susan) Moore of San Antonio, Texas; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, the Rev. Helen Seenster of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Bennie; two sisters, Vina Louise Reed and Laretha Williams; and three brothers, Henry Jackson, Charles Miles and Clarence Miles.
Services: A private family graveside service will be held, with burial in Garden of Memories.
Memorials: to the family at 1036 Adams St., Waterloo, IA 50703; or 1548 Audubon Drive, Waterloo, IA 50701. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Lena was an avid bowler until the age of 92 and played on the Friday night league at Maple Lanes. She often bowled in tournaments, earning several trophies.
