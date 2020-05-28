Lena M. Moore

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1926-2020)

WATERLOO — Lena Mae Moore, 93, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, May 26, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.

She was born Sept. 19, 1926, in Durant, Miss., the daughter of Bebe and Nina (Glover) Robinson.

She married Bennie Nathaniel Moore on May 2, 1947, in Black Hawk County; he preceded her in death in February 2017.

She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1945. She worked as a switchboard operator and later in the IT department for Schoitz Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

She was an active member of Payne Memorial AME Church where she sang in the choir and served as secretary and on the trustee board. She enjoyed roller skating and bowling.

Survivors: five children, Kent (Jacqueline) Moore of Olathe, Kan., Roslynn (James) Lee of Waterloo, Brian (Bettie) Moore of Waterloo, Benita (Greg Williams) Moore of Moline, Ill., and Clayton (Susan) Moore of San Antonio, Texas; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, the Rev. Helen Seenster of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Bennie; two sisters, Vina Louise Reed and Laretha Williams; and three brothers, Henry Jackson, Charles Miles and Clarence Miles.