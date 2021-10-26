June 23, 1937-October 23, 2021

APLINGTON-Leland “Lee” Schipper, age 84, of Aplington, Iowa was born the son of Andrew Sr. and Lena (Johnson) Schipper on June 23, 1937 in Butler County near Aplington, Iowa. He received his education from Ripley Township #8 country school (“Ripley University”). Lee worked on the family farm and for John Bruns’ Trucking until March of 1957 when he voluntarily enlisted in the Army. He completed his basic training at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas and then went to Fort Sam Houston in Texas for medical training. He was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany as an SP4 Medic and was honorably discharged in March of 1959. After returning from the service, Lee was employed by Butler-Grundy Farm Service in Allison and Wellsburg, Iowa.

Lee was united in marriage to the love of his life, Dorothy Ann Renken, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington on October 12, 1962. Lee and Dorothy were blessed with three children; Mike, Brenda, and Brad who they raised on their farm northeast of Aplington. They enjoyed the farm life and made many fond memories with their children and grandchildren throughout their 38 years on the farm. In 2003 they retired from farming and moved to their present home in Aplington. Although Lee loved the solitude of the farm, he really enjoyed socializing with friends and neighbors in town.

Lee openly shared that he was a sinner saved by grace, and everyone in his family takes comfort in knowing that he is spending eternity with Jesus in Heaven. He was an active member of the First Reformed Church in Aplington. Lee served as an elder, deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, youth sponsor, and sang in the choir. He was also a member of Aplington AMVETS, served on the Northwestern College Board, served on the ARC Board, and was an assistant for Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home.

Lee was known for his wonderful sense of humor and loved joking around with his family and friends. He convinced each grandchild they were his “favorite”. He especially loved spending timeacationing with family and attending his children and grandchildren’s activities. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, coffee time with the guys, and gospel music. Lee also loved watching sports on TV, especially the Iowa State Cyclones, and playing cards.

Lee passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Unity Point Health—Allen Hospital, in Waterloo, Iowa, from natural causes. He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters: Kate Aalderks, Anna Marks, Helena Eilderts, Grace Huisman, and Hattie Behrends; and six brothers: George, John, Andrew, Henry, Harvey, and Paul Schipper.

Lee is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy Schipper of Aplington; three children: Michael (Suzy) Schipper of Prior Lake, Minnesota, Brenda (Daryl) Folken of Aplington, and Bradley (Ann) Schipper of Valley, Nebraska; Eight grandchildren: Grant, Brandon, and Ryan Schipper; Emily (Aaron) Mulder and Erin (fiancé Matthew Klahsen) Folken; Jared (Megan), Grace, and Laney Schipper; sister-in-law Irma Schipper of Parkersburg; sister-in-law Darlene (Eugene) Spears of Waterloo; brother-in-law Kenneth (Bonnie) Renken of Waverly.

