September 8, 1930-April 4, 2023

Leland Edgar Korte was born on September 8, 1930, in Leigh, NE, the son of Rudolph and Lydia (Franzen) Korte. He graduated from Leigh High School and attended the University of Nebraska, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering. He served in the US Army for 2 years as a Counterintelligence Corps Special Investigator.

Leland was employed as an Engineer at John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo, IA for 38 years. On August 24, 1958, he married Cheryl Lebeda of Grundy Center, IA. The couple made their home in Waterloo, IA prior to moving to Dysart, IA in 1972.

Leland died at the age of 92 on April 4, 2023, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ladean Korte and his twin brother Roland Korte. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Lebeda) Korte of Dysart; two daughters, Diane (Andi) Mikelsons of Middleton, WI and Kimberlee Korte of Leesburg, VA; one son, Dirk Korte of Granbury, TX; four grandchildren, Kelsi (Korte) Morgan, Clint Korte, Grace Mikelsons, and Sam Mikelsons; two great grandchildren, Miller and McKayla; and two sisters, Karen (Ron) Wells and Lowene (Henry) Werkmeister.

Leland enjoyed spending time with family and friends and working on projects for his church and community.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dysart, IA, with a visitation for an hour prior to the service. The burial will be at Dysart Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Dysart American Legion.

Memorials may be directed to the Dysart Ambulance Service, Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, or the charity of your choice.