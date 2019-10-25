Leland E. Jesse

(1932-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Leland Edward Jesse, 86, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, following a short illness.
He was born Dec. 5, 1932, in Spring Creek Township, rural Black Hawk County, son of Edward William Jesse and Amanda Elizabeth (Benorden) Jesse. On March 2, 1957, he married Betty Lorraine Reimer in La Porte City.
He graduated from La Porte City High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a secretary to a colonel. Leland and his wife made their home on the family farm between Jesup and La Porte City. Leland was a lifelong farmer. He also worked for Deere, Rath Packing, Wayne Lange as a truck driver, and was the La Porte City postmaster. He began his teaching career in 1964 as a math teacher at Geneseo in rural Tama County, until 1966 when he started teaching in Waterloo. He became a principal at Janesville in 1968 until he became the high school/junior high principal in Jesup in 1972. He held this position until his retirement in 1995. In 1998, he was recognized by the Iowa High School Boys Athletic Association with an award given to principals that are top supporters of student activities. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee, serving many roles, including deacon and cemetery board member.
Survived by: three sons, Brad (Renee’) Jesse, Brian (Chris) Jesse and Barry Jesse, all of La Porte City; a daughter, Traci (Felix) Stevens of Ashland, Va.; six grandchildren, Mark, Eric (Shawna), Sara, Gabriel, Zachary and Jonah; a brother, Willard (Lois) Jesse of La Porte City; a sister, Margaret (Richard) Brust of Monmouth, Ore.; and a sister-in-law, Donna Maas-Klug of Blairstown.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; five brothers, Raymond Jesse, Virden Jesse, Melvin Jesse, Russell Jesse and Edward Jesse; and three sisters, Florence McDonald, Wilma Marshall and Winona Fehl.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee, rural La Porte City, with burial in the church cemetery with military rites conducted by Pump—Sheer American Legion Post 342 of Jesup. Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, and for an hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to be divided between the Black Hawk County Alzheimer’s Association and the Jubilee Zion Lutheran Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund.
Leland was proud of the relationships he formed with faculty and students. His pride and joy were his grandchildren. He always made it a point to be at their events. In his later years, he was a Union High School volleyball fan, lovingly known by the teams as “Grandpa Jesse.”
