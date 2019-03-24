(1922-2019)
WATERLOO --- Lelah Maxine Weichers, 96, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 23, at Deery Suites, Western Home Communities.
She was born July 20, 1922, daughter of Leland and Myrtle (Gross) Welch. She graduated from Waterloo East High in 1941. She married Raymond George Weichers on July 17, 1943, in Waterloo. He died Oct. 6, 1984. She worked at J.C. Penney Co. as the Fine Jewelry Dept. manager for 15 years, retiring in 1975. Earlier, she was also employed by the Rath Packing Co.
She was a member of the Central Christian Church. Maxine was a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Waterloo and New Hampton Chapter 77. She belonged to the Hawkeye Valley Area Agency on Aging senior citizen programs and the Community Bank and Trust Royal Club. For a time, she and Raymond lived on an acreage near Allison on the West Fork River.
Survivors: two sons, Mickey (Janet) Weichers of New Hartford and Steve (Carolyn) Weichers of Waterloo; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Alice Hamlyn of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, Wayne and Bob Welch; and two sisters, Wanda Hedges and Jackie Nicols.
Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, Waterloo. Visitation is for an hour prior to services at the chapel. Family inurnment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo at a later date.
Memorials: to Beau's Beautiful Blessings, 1266 Sheerer Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701
Online condolences ato www.Kearnsfuneralservice.com
Maxine enjoyed being with and babysitting her grandkids and loved to fish in Wisconsin.
