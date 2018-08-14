EVANSDALE — Lela R. Hanson-Brackin, 81, of Evansdale, died Sunday, Aug. 12, in Waterloo.
She was born Aug. 25, 1936, in Des Moines, daughter of Jesse L. and Marjorie E. (Johnson) Waltz. She married Earl M. Hanson on Feb. 20, 1960, in Des Moines; he preceded her in death Jan. 14, 1986. She married Lawrence Brackin on Nov. 23, 1988, in Confidence, Iowa. He preceded her in death May 5, 1996.
She graduated from East High School in Des Moines in 1953. Lela worked as a communication clerk at Covenant Hospital answering after-hour calls for doctors for 21 years, retiring in 2008.
Survivors include: three daughters, Deanna (Charles) Campbell of Waterloo, Marlene (John) Magnuson of Elk Run Heights and Earlene (Bob Johnson) Henninger of Evansdale, a daughter-in-law, Marlene Hanson of Evansdale; a sister, Sandra Hagen of Virginia; 10 grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and two more on the way; six stepgreat-grandchildren; and three stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents, her husbands; a son, Jerry L. Hanson; a brother, Jessie L. Waltz; a sister, Eleanor Snow; and a great-granddaughter, Averee Patterson.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Kearns Funeral Service, Waterloo. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the funeral home and for an hour before services.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
She enjoyed watching television shows, particularly game shows, Days of Our Lives and Dr. Phil. Lela also enjoyed watching gold finches and other birds on her bird feeder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.