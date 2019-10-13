(1920-2019)
WATERLOO — Lela F. Walker, 99, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Friendship Village Retirement Center.
She was born Aug. 21, 1920, in Oelwein, daughter of Nels and Ulla Bjorklund Nelson. Lela graduated from Oelwein High School in 1936. She married Paul M. Walker in Fort Smith, Ark., on June 18, 1943; he died March 13, 1995.
Lela contributed to war efforts as secretary of the base commander in Alamogordo, N.M. Following World War II, she was secretary to the dean of students at Coe College, Cedar Rapids, and worked many years as church secretary of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was also a member.
Survivors: a son Thomas Walker of both Houston‚ Texas, and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, a daughter, Connie Dangelser of Bellevue; a sister, Evelyn (Leland) Wickwire of Allison; grandchildren, Lezlea Pixley Dahlke of Winona, Minn., and Samuel Pixley of Portland, Ore.; great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two sisters, Caroline Blunt of Strawberry Point, and Laura Burco of Aurora; a brother, Charles Nelson of Waterloo; an infant brother, Alfred Nelson; and a nephew, Dennis Burco.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waterloo, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein. Visitation will be an hour prior to services at the church. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials: to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed playing bridge, doing wood decorations and crafts, and liked to cook and bake.
