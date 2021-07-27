June 27, 1955-July 22, 2021

WATERLOO-Lela Dee Pettit, 66 years old of Waterloo, IA, died suddenly, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Grand Lake, Colorado, while visiting relatives.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, Dunkerton, IA, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, Dunkerton. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 27th from 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA., and for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Lela was born June 27, 1955 in Waterloo, the daughter of Leland Calvin Smith and Edith Elaine (Nye) Smith. She graduated with the Dunkerton High School Class of 1973. On June 9, 1973, she was united in marriage to Dennis Dean Joens in Dunkerton, IA. They later divorced. On November 1, 1988, Lela married Scott Eugene Pettit in Waterloo. Lela worked 20 years as a Dietician at UnityPoint—Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, before retirement in 2020. She always had time for others, especially her grandchildren, family was “first” and she enjoyed spending time with them as often as possible