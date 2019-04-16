CEDAR FALLS – Lela Ann Janssen, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, April 14, at MercyOne-Cedar Falls Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 11, 1929, in Sheffield, daughter of Rollo J. and Nell G. (Murray) Patten. She married Veldon R. Janssen on Aug. 20, 1949, in Springville. He died Feb. 3, 2015.
She graduated from Springville High School in 1947 and attended a year at Iowa State Teachers College. She was a homemaker throughout her adult life.
Survived by: three daughters, Deb (Rick) Gerken of Cedar Falls, Barb (Bud) Chapman of Waterloo and Cathy (David) Swarts of Cedar Falls; a son, Jim (Jodi) Janssen of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Pat Newhard of Anamosa and Louise Raabe of Belle Plaine.
Preceded in death by: a son, Jeff; a brother, Lee Patten; and a sister, Donna Chaplin.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at Richardson Funeral Service, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the funeral home and also for one hour before services.
Memorials: may be directed to the Western Home Foundation.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
