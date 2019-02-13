WATERLOO — Leilani Sue “Lani” Brandeland, 67, of Waterloo, died Friday, Feb. 8, at MercyOne Waterloo (Covenant) Medical Center.
She was born July 5, 1951, in Kankakee, Ill., daughter of Howard and Ardella (Kempf) Brandeland. She married Robert Chamberlain; he died Feb. 2, 2017.
She graduated from high school in Burlington. She continued her education at Southeastern Community College to study art. Lani and her husband, Robert, owned and operated an antique store in Waterloo. She was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Burlington.
Survived by: a sister, Lily (Jon) Sereda of Burlington; a nephew, Jonathan (Elise) Sereda of Schaumburg, Ill.; a niece, Liz (Juston) Hauck of Fort Madison; and several other extended family members.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother, Howard Alverne Brandeland Jr.
Family directed celebration of life services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Waterloo Eagles Club, 202 E. First S., Waterloo. Burial will be in Iowa Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel assisted the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Lani was an artist and had a great talent for drawing and painting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.