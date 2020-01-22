Leila Taylor

(1929-2020)
SUMNER -- Leila Marie Taylor, 91, formerly of Sumner, died on Monday, Jan. 20, at Prairie Hills of Independence Assisted Living in Independence.
She was born on Jan. 5, 1929, to John and Tillie (Koch) Bock at home in rural Sumner. She married Donald Alan Taylor on Oct. 29, 1950, at St. Paul's in Sumner. He preceded her in death.
Leila graduated from Sumner High School in 1947. She worked for 1st State Bank in Sumner for over 20 years. She also worked at Rath Packing in Waterloo and Waskow Cafe and the Polar Club, both in Sumner, for a short period of time.
Survived by: two sons, Alan (Cyndee) Taylor of Independence and Curt (Annette) Taylor of Lisbon, Iowa; two grandchildren, Kyle (Ashley) Taylor of Cedar Falls and Ted (Cassie) Taylor of Iowa City; three great-grandchildren, Rhys Taylor, Nora Taylor, and Levi Taylor; and two sisters-in-law, Ruth Bock of Rockford, Ill., and Lois Ann Ritenour, Galesburg, Ill.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; and seven siblings.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. Paul Missouri Synod Lutheran Church in Sumner. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today, Jan. 23, at S.K. Rogers Funeral Home, Sumner.
Leila enjoyed bowling and traveled with her husband and sisters after retirement. She loved to spend time with her family, especially completing puzzles with her grandchildren. She was a member of the St. Pauls Lady's Aid.
